Siem Offshore's Well Intervention Vessel Duo Set for Long-Term Charter Extension with Improved Rates

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has signed a letter of intent with offshore services firm Helix Energy Solutions Group.

The LOI is for a possible long-term extension of charter contracts for Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessels at improved day rates. Financial details were not disclosed.

The start dates for the new contracts will be 01.01.25 and 01.01.26, respectively, with a duration of 6 years each.

The two 2016-built vessels have a length of 158 meters, a beam of 31 meters and an accommodation capacity for 150 people

The well intervention vessels are capable of performing a wide range of subsea services, including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation work, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work, and have emergency response capabilities.