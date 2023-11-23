Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hapo Acquires 1,200-Ton Cranes from Cadeler's Wind Installation Vessels

Credit: Hapo
Credit: Hapo

Hapo International Barges has acquired cranes recently removed from Cadeler's Wind Orca and the Wind Osprey offshore wind installation vessels from Cadeler.

These 1,200-ton cranes had to be replaced with even larger cranes for Cadeler to be able to install the next generation of wind turbines. The cranes are each capable of lifting 1200 t with a boom length of 115 m.

"For Hapo [this is] an excellent opportunity to further strengthen its position in the heavy-lift barge market.

On November 1, 2023, the second crane was handed over on the bridge of the Wind Osprey following a technical inspection. 

The cranes are in the process of being lifted off the jack-up vessel and transported to the Hapo yard in Ridderkerk. 

In this process, Hapo uses its own H-331 and H-282 barges and lifting equipment. 

Sarens is hired for the ro-ro operations, and DDL Marine is responsible for the project management, backed up by the engineers of Saltwater Engineering. 

"The cranes are now also available for re-sale whilst the plans for retrofitting the cranes to barges are being shaped," Hapo said.

Cadeler’s CEO, Mikkel Gleerup: “The sale is one of those absolute win-win situations for both parties. As far as we’re informed, this is the first time cranes from a wind turbine installation vessels are being sold to fulfill a meaningful second life – a solution that is in line with our target to place greater focus on circularity. We’re very appreciative of Hapo International Barges’ commitment to expand the lifetime for these great cranes that heroically have served Cadeler and the green transition to renewable wind energy."

