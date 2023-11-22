Expro Secures Well Testing Services Deal with Equinor on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Expro has been awarded a corporate framework agreement to deliver well testing services for Equinor on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

According to Expro, the corporate frame agreement will see a substantial delivery of well testing operations in the NCS from a single service provider, across the Barents, Norwegian, and North Sea. Expro will deliver the contract using its multi-disciplined local team in Stavanger, supported by its Fluids Center of Excellence in Haugesund.

The four-year contract, with the potential for three two-year extension options, builds on the company’s previous seven-year agreement.

The scope of work includes well flow management and production optimization services to enhance Equinor’s assets across completion, intervention, production, and abandonment operations.

The work scope will see the delivery of hydraulic intervention well services using Expro’s innovative CoilHose Light Well Circulation System (LWCS) that is designed to provide a more efficient and lower operational carbon footprint approach to operations.

A significant portion of the contract is directly linked to a demonstrable commitment to a low-carbon plan, allowing Expro to implement its environmental capabilities with Equinor and further enhance the strength and depth of this partnership, Expro said.



