Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia Inks Long-Term Deal with DUC for Offshore Facility Services

IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia has recently signed a contract with TotalEnergies EP Danmark and the Danish Underground Consortium for the supply of cleaning and process services.

The contract starts on October 1, 2023, runs for five years firm, plus two one-year extension optinos, and covers all TotalEnergies and Dansk Underground Consortium's platforms in the Danish part of the North Sea.

The scope of work includes topside chemical cleaning with 14 day rotations; cleaning of drains; cleaning of black and gray water systems; cleaning of wells, subsea valves, and well heads; and additional services

"The growth process that the signing of the contract initiates also means that the IKM Ocean Team is starting a recruitment process. All employees' competence levels are strengthened with targeted and structured education and training programs for specialized tasks at TotalEnergies and Danish Underground Consortium's offshore facilities," IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia said:



