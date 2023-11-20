MMA Offshore Clinches $10,3M Offshore Decommissioning Contract in Timor-Leste

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore said Friday it had secured a contract with Timor Gap Drilling and Services, Unipessoal, LDA (a subsidiary of Timor Gap E.P.) in association with Santos, to provide offshore decommissioning services in Timor-Leste.

MMA Offshore's multi-purpose support vessel, “MMA Prestige”, will be deployed to Timor-Leste to provide a range of subsea services in support of decommissioning activities.

The campaign is due to start in the 1st quarter of 2024, with contract revenue for the planned scope of work expected to be approximately A$15.7 million (~USD 10,3 million).

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “The award of this contract marks another strategic milestone for MMA, securing a significant decommissioning services contract utilizing our subsea expertise and vessel assets in combination.

"The pipeline for decommissioning projects in our key operating regions is looking positive, and we look forward to supporting our client to deliver a successful outcome on this key project and to demonstrating MMA’s capabilities in the decommissioning space.”