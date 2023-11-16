VARD and Windward Select Brunvoll Propulsion for New Series of CSOVs

Brunvoll has received an order for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring packages for Windward Offshore's new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). The order is for two vessels, with two additional vessels as an option.

Windward’s new vessels will have two propulsion azimuth thrusters in the aft, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster in the bow. All azimuth thrusters feature the latest and greatest improvements to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations for SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved rotation speed, faster propeller acceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.

With four powerful and responsive azimuth thrusters, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance. The vessels, which are of VARD 4 19-design, will be approximately 87 x 19.5 meters with a capacity of 120 people. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort.

The first hull will be built at VARD’s yard in Romania and outfitted at one of VARD’s yards in Norway. The second vessel will be built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first CSOV for Windward Offshore is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

“The offshore wind segment has really pushed the development of our thrusters in the last couple of years, and it is nice to see the synergies of the work that has been put down by everyone in the Brunvoll value chain,” says Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.



