Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KOTUG Bolsters Guyana Fleet with Three Offshore Terminal Tugs

Credit: Kotug
Credit: Kotug

KOTUG said Tuesday it had, via its Guyanese subsidiary KOTUG Guyana strengthened its position in Guyana with the arrival of three additional Offshore Terminal Tugs to support ExxonMobil Guyana’s offshore operations.

With the arrival of KOTUG-owned ‘SD Grace’, ‘Seaways 20’ and ‘Seaways 22’, KOTUG will operate a total of five offshore terminal tugs in Guyana.

The vessels predominantly provide support (“tanker lifting operations”) to the large crude oil tankers that are loading crude oil from ExxonMobil's producing FPSOs in the Stabroek field, offshore Guyana before transporting it to various refineries around the world. Other duties include hose-handling, fire-fighting, and oil spill response duties as well as pilot transfer duties in the field.

“We appreciate the long term partnership with ExxonMobil. Our well-trained crews especially deserve credit for operating our vessels in a safe and professional manner,” says Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO and President of KOTUG International.

Worth noting, ExxonMobil said Tuesday it had started production from Payara, its third oilfield development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Read more here.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity South America

Related Offshore News

©Greenpece

Shell Sues Greenpeace for Boarding Penguins FPSO While in...
Credit: Petrobras

Brazil: New Fortress Energy Charters FSRU Energos Winter

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Snam to Invest in Ravenna FSRU

Snam to Invest in Ravenna FSRU

US Appeals Court Orders Gulf Lease Auction Within 37 Days

US Appeals Court Orders Gulf L

Wintershall Dea Joins UK CCS Poseidon Project

Wintershall Dea Joins UK CCS P

Chevron Takeover of Hess Resurrects Multi-billion Dollar Tax Shield

Chevron Takeover of Hess Resur

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine