Harlyn Solutions Completes First Phase of Offshore Substation Transport for Moray West Wind Farm

Harlyn Solutions said Tuesday it had completed the first phase of the offshore substation transport for the Moray West Wind Farm, with the two substations now in the Cromarty Firth awaiting their installation at the offshore wind farm.

Harlyn Solutions, a UK-based specialist heavy transportation company, has delivered the required engineering, vessels and marine support to perform the turnkey operations in addition to the upcoming offshore sea fastening release prior to transfer to installation vessel and then installation on their monopiles.

Hamish Adamson, Managing Director, Harlyn Solutions Ltd, said: “Harlyn is thrilled to have secured this extensive scope in an exciting project and completed the primary phase. As a UK firm delivering to support the build of this UK offshore windfarm, we are proud to work alongside other high-quality companies in this delivery. The scope fits into our core goals as a company to offer turn-key solutions to support the project.”

Pete Geddes, Moray West Project Director, said: "As the Moray West project progresses through installation, we are delighted that Harlyn Solutions has safely delivered the two topsides to the Port of Nigg, ready for the final journey to the wind farm site.

“The project has progressed with a multi-contracting approach across the foundations scopes. This has meant that we have developed our understanding of the marine transport sector, including finding and selecting Harlyn as a thoroughly competent UK supplier.”

The substations will shortly be loaded out to the installation vessel prior to the offshore installation and hookup, Harlyn Solutions said.



