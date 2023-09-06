Port of Nigg in Scotland Selected for Marshaling Transition Pieces for Moray West Wind Farm

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has selected the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, owned and operated by Global Energy Group (GEG), as the location for marshaling all 62 transition pieces (TPs) prior to installation as part of the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, is developing the Moray West project.

The TP marshaling deal is in addition to the wind turbine marshaling and pre-assembly work that Siemens Gamesa have already announced for Nigg, plus the fabrication of J-tube frames as key elements of the foundation structures.

The TPs will start to arrive at the Port of Nigg later in 2023, with installation starting shortly after and due for completion in 2024.

Moray West Project Director, Pete Geddes, said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement that widens the project’s use of the Port of Nigg to include the storage and marshalling of transition pieces. The expanded facilities at the port, together with a strong track record supporting offshore wind projects in the Moray Firth and further afield in Scotland, give us confidence in using Nigg again.

Having suitable facilities to secure the range of work on Moray West has underlined the value of Global Energy Group’s earlier investments in the port. Through the ‘Caledonia’ project, Ocean Winds will make significant early investments to drive the next steps necessary to build capability and capacity in Scottish ports and the wider supply chain.”

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at Global Energy Group said: “We are delighted the Port of Nigg has been chosen to support the Moray West project and look forward to welcoming Ocean Winds back to our facility. Having previously supported the Ocean Winds team on their Moray East project, this contract, is a great endorsement of our close working relationship, the benefits of continuity and our ability to deliver offshore wind projects of scale. I am proud of the successful track record we have built in marshalling and installation campaigns for offshore wind, totalling over 2.6GW of assets handled through the Port to date. Our team continues to proactively develop the necessary expertise and experience through close cooperation and knowledge share, with our supply chain partners positioning the port as Scotland’s offshore renewables superhub.

“Our location and expansive laydown area, coupled with heavy load bearing capacity, deep-water quayside, and on-site support services, makes the Port of Nigg the offshore wind storage and marshalling enabler of choice. We are committed to further capital investment in the development of the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and land around the site to support increases in demand that is expected in the future from the likes of our partners at Ocean Winds.”



