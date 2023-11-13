Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
date 2023-11-13

Ørsted Exits Norwegian Offshore Wind Partnership

Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Denmark-based offshore wind developer Orsted has decided to pull out of the Norwegian offshore wind partnership due to prioritization of investment in its portfolio.

Ørsted joined Bonheur ASA's subsidiary Fred. Olsen Renewables AS, now Fred. Olsen Seawind ASA, and Hafslund in the Blaavin consortium in June 2021, in partnership for offshore wind developments in Norway.

"Ørsted have informed us that due to a prioritization of investments in the portfolio, they will withdraw from pursuing participation in offshore wind developments in Norway, and therefore their participation in the partnership will discontinue," Bonheur said.

Hafslund and Fred. Olsen Seawind will continue their partnership with a view of pursuing the Utsira Nord project specifically and offshore wind in Norway generally. 

The Blaavinge partnership with Hafslund and Fred. Olsen Seawind is not in a position to pursue Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea I) offshore wind area offshore Norway.Credit: Orsted

