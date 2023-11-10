Lamprell Delivers Newbuild Jack-up Rig 'Kingdom 1' to IMI

Offshore energy engineering and construction services company Lamprell said Friday it had delivered the first of two new build jack-up rigs to its client, International Maritime Industries (IMI).

The jack-up rig, Kingdom 1, which has been built collaboratively between ARO, IMI, and Lamprell, is based on the LeTourneau Super 116E design.

The rig features high-specification offshore drilling technology, as well as accommodation for up to 120 people.

With this handover, Lamprell has now completed and delivered a total of 29 newbuild jack-up drilling rigs to clients across the globe.

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott said: “I am proud to be marking the completion and delivery of Lamprell’s 29th new build jackup rig to our key client and partner in Saudi Arabia, International Maritime Industries (IMI)."

"Saudi Arabia is a key market for Lamprell, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with IMI and ARO Drilling through these projects and reinforcing our commitment to delivering projects to the Middle East region.”

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, Chief Executive Officer of IMI, said: “The delivery and naming of Kingdom 1 further illustrates IMIs key responsibility in the development of Saudi Arabia’s Maritime Industry. Kingdom 1 is a premium and state-of-the-art jack-up rig which is fitted with the latest technologies and built to exceptionally high-quality standards. Constructing this rig in collaboration with IMIs offshore technical partner Lamprell has provided IMI the opportunity to develop many of our young engineers and technicians and to quickly transfer knowledge to our ongoing New Build Rig campaign within our facilities in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. I sincerely thank Lamprell for their ongoing commitment to IMI and for their excellent support towards our vision of becoming the world's leading premium rig manufacturer.”



