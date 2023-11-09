Senesco Launches New CTV for WindServe Marine

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Senesco Marine on Wednesday launched a new Jones-Act-compliant crew transfer vessel (CTV), WindServe Journey.

WindServe Marine, a sister company to the North Kingstown, R.I. shipbuilder—both part of the Reinauer Group—will operate the CTV to serve the U.S. offshore wind industry. The vessel is slated to enter operations at a project in the U.S. Northeast.

The BMT-designed aluminum catamaran is 27 meters long with a 9-meter beam and 1.7-meter draft. It is equipped with Volvo Penta D13 main engines (515kW at 2,300 RPM) and a Volvo Penta IPS 900 propulsion system. Its service speed is 24.5 knots, with top speed capabilities of 27 knots.

The USCG Subchapter L vessel is classed by ABS and features a pair of Kohler Marine generators, Toimil T-12505M/2 forward deck crane, Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass, First Electric automation system, Reygar BAREFleet vessel monitoring system, Starlink internet, DirecTV satellite television and KPM suspension seating. The vessel has capacity for up to 6 crew members and 24 passengers.

WindServe Journey is the third CTV in the WindServe Marine fleet, following the WindServe Odyssey delivered in 2020 and the WindServe Genesis launched earlier this year. The company has three additional CTVs on order, including the 27-meter-long WindServe Explorer and two 29-meter-long vessels.

(Photo: WindServe Marine)