MMA Offshore Expands Fleet with 2016-Built Vessel "Offshore Solution"

Credit: MMA Offshore
Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has acquired the vessel “Offshore Solution” to supplement its multi-purpose support vessel fleet. 

The Offshore Solution is a 2016 European-built, 54-meter, DP-2 multi-purpose support vessel fitted with two deck cranes, dual moon pools, and accommodation for 42 people. 

According to MMA Offshore, the vessel is suitable for operations globally and can undertake a wide range of offshore services, including surveys, remote operations, and diving across multiple sectors, including offshore wind, government and defense, and oil & gas.

The vessel was acquired from Guardian Offshore with the A$14M (Around USD 9 million) purchase price to be funded from MMA’s existing cash reserves.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are pleased to acquire the Offshore Solution which will give MMA additional capacity to deliver services across multiple industry sectors and geographies. 

"The acquisition aligns with our strategy to further develop our integrated services offering, combining our subsea and vessel capability to capture a greater proportion of the value chain as well as our growth aspirations in offshore wind and government & defence. With demand for this type of vessel outstripping supply at present, we are confident that this vessel will enhance MMA’s earnings and deliver positive returns.”

