Dolphin Drilling Names Ex-Awilco Drilling CEO as Chief Strategy Officer Amid Offshore Drilling Rebound

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling said Wednesday it had appointed Jon Oliver Bryce as Chief Strategy Officer, as, the company says, the market for mid-water moored semi-submersibles continues to rebound.

Jon Oliver Bryce, the former Chief Executive of North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling brings more than 30 years’ industry experience to the newly-created position and will report directly to Bjornar Iversen – Dolphin Drilling Chief Executive Officer.

Bryce will form part of the executive team, to develop and execute a strategy focused on company growth.

Dolphin Drilling CEO, Bjørnar Iversen, said:"Jon Olivers track record in the strategic development of some of the industry’s largest drilling providers will play an instrumental role in the consolidation of Dolphin’s position as global specialists in moored mid-water drilling services.

"Bringing an unrivaled level of industry build and management experience, Jon Oliver’s appointment is a succinct illustration of the Dolphin vision, focused on creating value for our shareholders through acquisition, fleet development, and an increased geographical footprint.”

Discussing his new position, he comments: “In its sixth decade, Dolphin Drilling is one of the industry’s “originals”, with a well-known brand and an established reputation for high-quality operational & safety performance.

"The company is now poised to capitalise on the return of favourable market conditions within the moored semi-sub sector. With our latest asset acquisition deal due to close in a matter of weeks, we inhabit a particularly strong position as 2023 draws to a close and I look forward to helping Dolphin Drilling achieve success in the next phase of this iconic company’s journey."

To remind, Dolphin Drilling said in June it had reached a deal to acquire two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the Paul B. Loyd Jr. and the Transocean Leader from Transocean, for a total of $61.5 million (plus an additional $3 million). The company said at the time the transaction was expected to be closed during the second half of 2023.

Following the completion of the transaction, Dolphin Drilling's fleet will consist of five moored semi-submersible drilling rigs: Blackford Dolphin, Borgland Dolphin, Bideford Dolphin, Paul B. Loyd Jr., Transocean Leader. The Transocean Leader will be renamed the Dolphin Leader.