Icon Offshore Secures AHTS Deal with SEA Hibiscus

Malaysian offshore vessel owner Icon Offshore unveiled Thursday that it had received a Letter of Award from SEA Hibiscus for the provision of one 60MT anchor handling tug supply vessel to perform their 2023/24 drilling campaign.

The provision of service started on October 24, 2023. The value of the contract is based on the schedule of rates issued by SEA Hibiscus throughout the contract duration.

The duration of the contract is 450 days from the start date, with a 30-day extension option based on the same terms and conditions, save for the prices and rates, which shall be subject to mutual agreement between the parties.