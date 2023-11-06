Equinor Makes Small But Commercial Gas Discovery in North Sea, Offshore Norway

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has discovered gas in the license containing the Gina Krog field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

"The discovery is small, but gas production can start as early as 2023," Equinor said.

The recoverable volumes are estimated to be between 5 and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well was drilled by the Noble Lloyd Noble rig. Equinor is the operator, with KUFPEC and PGNiG as partners.

The discovery is considered commercially viable, partly because it can make use of existing infrastructure on the Gina Krog platform. The well has been drilled as a development well with exploration target, and the plan is to put the well into production during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Preparations have already been carried out on Gina Krog so that the well can quickly start production, Equinor said.

"The discovery will help extend the lifetime and strengthen the profitability of Gina Krog and is important for the entire Sleipner area. It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production. Gina Krog is already electrified and has spare capacity. This shows how important it is to explore in mature areas on the Norwegian continental shelf," says Camilla Salthe, senior vice president for field life extension in Equinor.

"When the energy crisis hit in 2021, there was close collaboration with Norwegian authorities to deliver the maximum amount of gas to Europe. The Gina Krog partnership significantly increased its gas export by exporting gas previously used for injection for oil extraction. At the same time, it triggered a need to accelerate projects that can extend the lifetime of the field. Together with the Eirin development, the discovery is an important part of this work," Equinor said.

Equinor is the operator (58.7%) with KUFPEC Norway AS (30%) and PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (11.3%) as partners. This is the first commercial discovery in the Gina Krog license since 2011.