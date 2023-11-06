Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Makes Small But Commercial Gas Discovery in North Sea, Offshore Norway

The Noble Lloyd Noble drilling rig. (Photo: Jamie Baikie / Equinor ASA) - File image
The Noble Lloyd Noble drilling rig. (Photo: Jamie Baikie / Equinor ASA) - File image

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has discovered gas in the license containing the Gina Krog field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

"The discovery is small, but gas production can start as early as 2023," Equinor said.

The recoverable volumes are estimated to be between 5 and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well was drilled by the Noble Lloyd Noble rig. Equinor is the operator, with KUFPEC and PGNiG as partners.

The discovery is considered commercially viable, partly because it can make use of existing infrastructure on the Gina Krog platform. The well has been drilled as a development well with exploration target, and the plan is to put the well into production during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Preparations have already been carried out on Gina Krog so that the well can quickly start production, Equinor said.

"The discovery will help extend the lifetime and strengthen the profitability of Gina Krog and is important for the entire Sleipner area. It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production. Gina Krog is already electrified and has spare capacity. This shows how important it is to explore in mature areas on the Norwegian continental shelf," says Camilla Salthe, senior vice president for field life extension in Equinor.

"When the energy crisis hit in 2021, there was close collaboration with Norwegian authorities to deliver the maximum amount of gas to Europe. The Gina Krog partnership significantly increased its gas export by exporting gas previously used for injection for oil extraction. At the same time, it triggered a need to accelerate projects that can extend the lifetime of the field. Together with the Eirin development, the discovery is an important part of this work," Equinor said.

Equinor is the operator (58.7%) with KUFPEC Norway AS (30%) and PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (11.3%) as partners. This is the first commercial discovery in the Gina Krog license since 2011.

Drilling North Sea Gas Shallow Water Discoveries Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Petronas

Suriname State-oil firm Says Petronas Exploration Well...
Credit: Timon/AdobeStock

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for Six Offshore Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Equinor Makes Small But Commercial Gas Discovery in North Sea, Offshore Norway

Equinor Makes Small But Commer

Plexus to Provide Equipment for Neptune Energy's North Sea Well Abandonment Project

Plexus to Provide Equipment fo

BW Energy Strikes Oil Offshore Gabon

BW Energy Strikes Oil Offshore

Finland Receives LNG Cargo, Books More for the Winter

Finland Receives LNG Cargo, Bo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine