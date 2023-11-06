Production Starts from Seagull North Sea Oil and Gas Field

Oil major BP said Monday that production had started from the Seagull oil and gas field in the UK North Sea.

Seagull has been developed by Neptune Energy as a subsea tieback to the BP-operated central processing facility (CPF) of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the central North Sea, around 140 miles east of Aberdeen.

The project supported 800 jobs through the development phase, BP said.

Seagull is the first tieback to the ETAP hub in 20 years. The field is located 10 miles south of the ETAP CPF and is a four-well development. Production is delivered via a new three-mile subsea pipeline which connects to an existing pipeline system. A new 10-mile umbilical has been installed, linking the ETAP CPF to the Seagull field, providing control, power and communications services between surface and seafloor.

"Seagull sustains continued production through the ETAP CPF, which supports 350 full-time jobs, 270 offshore and 80 onshore. Oil from Seagull is exported through the Forties Pipeline System to Grangemouth in central Scotland and gas to Teesside via the Central Area Transmission System," BP said.

The Seagull field is expected to produce around 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent gross per day at peak production.

Neptune Energy holds a 35% stake in Seagull and operated the field through the development phase, drilling wells and installing subsea equipment. BP, with a 50% stake in Seagull, operates the production phase of the development. JAPEX holds the remaining 15% interest in the field.

The ETAP hub came online in July 1998. It was initially estimated to have a production life of 20-25 years, with decommissioning predicted to begin in 2023. A $1 billion investment in 2015 secured its future into the 2030s, BP said.

Murlach, a future tieback to the ETAP CPF, received government and regulatory approval in September 2023 with production expected in 2025.