Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Low Carbon Boss Calls U.S. Offshore Wind Industry 'Fundamentally Broken'

Credit:Dragon Claws/AdobeStock
Credit:Dragon Claws/AdobeStock

The head of BP's gas & low carbon business said on Wednesday the U.S. offshore wind industry is "fundamentally broken" but issues can be resolved, after BP and partner Equinor wrote down $840 million on their U.S. projects.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, followed on Wednesday in flagging writedowns of up to $5.6 billion over its decision to halt the development of U.S. offshore wind projects.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath told an FT Energy Transition conference in London that problems in the United States included permitting, the time lag between signing power purchase agreements and projects being built and a lack of inflationary adjustment mechanisms.

She added that BP and Equinor are studying a new proposal by U.S. regulators that would allow the companies to rebid for projects in an "accelerated" process.

"There is a path forward but it's challenging," Dotzenrath told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

"I believe all these projects will be built."

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: Cavan/AdobeStock

Down But Not Out: Equinor Takes Hit on U.S. Offshore Wind,...
Credit: North Star

Lloyd's Register to Classify Methanol-Ready North Star...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Australia Court Halts Santos' Pipeline Works on $3.6B Barossa Gas Project

Australia Court Halts Santos'

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quarter Profit, Boosts Buybacks

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quar

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for Six Offshore Drilling Rigs

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for

First Steel Cut for Bernhard Schulte Offshore's New CSOV

First Steel Cut for Bernhard

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine