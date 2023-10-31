Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

McDermott-PTSC Consortium Tapped for $1B Vietnam Offshore Gas Project

A PTSC fabrication yard - File image. Credit: PetroVietnam
A PTSC fabrication yard - File image. Credit: PetroVietnam

A McDermott-Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) consortium has received a limited letter of award from Vietnam's Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company for engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), and hook-up and commissioning (HUC) services.

Under the full project scope, the consortium will provide EPCI and HUC services for a central production platform, living quarters platform, flare tower, and bridges for the Block B gas development project off the southwest coast of Vietnam.

"This award combines our 50 years of experience executing complex EPCI projects in the region with PTSC's technical strengths," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. 

"Together, we will initiate this important groundwork as we finalize the full project scope and ultimately deliver another world-class project for Vietnam."

The full project contract is expected to be executed between the parties in early 2024, with an award value of more than $1 billion.


Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Construction

Related Offshore News

Credit: Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Pvt Ltd

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Secures ABS AiP for Next-Gen...
Credit: Allseas

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Seen Soaring with Orsted Earnings

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Se

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previously Owned by Havila Shipping

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previou

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss. CEO Upbeat About 'Multi-Year' Offshore Drilling Industry Upcycle

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract Offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine