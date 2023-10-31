McDermott-PTSC Consortium Tapped for $1B Vietnam Offshore Gas Project

A McDermott-Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) consortium has received a limited letter of award from Vietnam's Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company for engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), and hook-up and commissioning (HUC) services.

Under the full project scope, the consortium will provide EPCI and HUC services for a central production platform, living quarters platform, flare tower, and bridges for the Block B gas development project off the southwest coast of Vietnam.

"This award combines our 50 years of experience executing complex EPCI projects in the region with PTSC's technical strengths," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

"Together, we will initiate this important groundwork as we finalize the full project scope and ultimately deliver another world-class project for Vietnam."

The full project contract is expected to be executed between the parties in early 2024, with an award value of more than $1 billion.



