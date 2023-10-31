Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MISC to Supply FSU for Petronas LNG Regasification Terminal

Page 2 of 3 From left to right : Ms. Noor Azyyati Ariffin, Head of Project Development, PGB, Mr. Abdul Aziz Othman, Managing Director and CEO, PGB, Mr. Hisham Bin Maaulot, CEO, PLNG2SB, Mr. Hazrin Hasan, VP of Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS), MISC, YM Raja Azlan Shah Raja Azwa, VP of Finance, MISC and Mr. Wong Zun Haur, Head of New Ventures & Technology, GAS, MISC. - Credit: MISC
Page 2 of 3 From left to right : Ms. Noor Azyyati Ariffin, Head of Project Development, PGB, Mr. Abdul Aziz Othman, Managing Director and CEO, PGB, Mr. Hisham Bin Maaulot, CEO, PLNG2SB, Mr. Hazrin Hasan, VP of Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS), MISC, YM Raja Azlan Shah Raja Azwa, VP of Finance, MISC and Mr. Wong Zun Haur, Head of New Ventures & Technology, GAS, MISC. - Credit: MISC

Malaysia's MISC has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn. Bhd. (PLNG2SB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (PGB), for the supply, operation, and maintenance of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Floating Storage Unit (FSU)
intended to be deployed at the PETRONAS LNG Regasification Terminal Pengerang (RGTP) in Johor.

"This project is a continuation of the collaboration between MISC and PGB in 2012 that brought about the successful deployment of FSU Tenaga Satu and FSU Tenaga Empat at the LNG Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang, Melaka," MISC said.

According to MISC, at the core of this latest partnership is the conversion of MISC’s LNG Carrier, Puteri Delima Satu, into an FSU dedicated to this project. The FSU is designed to receive shore power to reduce emissions while improving operational efficiency and is set to become commercially operational by the second quarter of 2025 under a 20-year contract term, with provisions for extension based on mutual agreement.

Hazrin Hasan, MISC’s Vice President of Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) said:"By repurposing and redeploying our existing
assets and drawing on our experience from operating FSU Tenaga Satu and FSU Tenaga Empat, we are not only creating a revenue-generating opportunity but also driving better shareholder returns. We thank PGB and PLNG2SB for their trust and we remain committed together with
PETRONAS in supporting the national agenda for energy transition in Malaysia."

LNG Vessels Coastal/Inland Asia FSU Terminals

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

M3 Marine (Offshore Brokers) UK Ltd Appoints Robert Day as...
Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Commissions FSRU in Port of Le Havre

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Seen Soaring with Orsted Earnings

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Se

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previously Owned by Havila Shipping

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previou

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss. CEO Upbeat About 'Multi-Year' Offshore Drilling Industry Upcycle

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract Offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine