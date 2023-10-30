Eni Partners with SLB to Measure, Combat Methane Emissions

Italian energy company Eni has tapped SLB (ex-Schlumberger) to deliver comprehensive fugitive methane emissions measurement and reporting plans for Eni’s global operating facilities.

According to SLB, the project, which is already in progress, aligns with the reporting standards of the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0)—the flagship methane reporting and mitigation program of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

SLB said Monday that the aim of the project was to provide Eni with an accurate account of its fugitive methane emissions for transparent reporting purposes and to inform Eni’s strategic efforts to reduce them.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG) that has a climate change impact up to 84 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timescale and represents about half of the oil and gas sector’s operational emissions.

“Measurement accuracy, speed and scale are three crucial elements for the oil and gas industry to drive down its methane emissions,” said Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, emissions business director, SLB. “Working collaboratively with Eni, we are leveraging our deep knowledge of OGMP 2.0 requirements and our global footprint to provide Eni with accurate, reliable methane data measurement and reporting across their on- and offshore operations in a rapid six-month delivery window. For Eni, and other producers, quickly scaling up this ability provides the necessary insights for accelerating progress toward addressing fugitive methane emissions.”

Working across multiple sites located in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, SLB’s End-to-end Emissions Solutions business (SEES) will perform source-level measurements and simulations of Eni’s emissions in accordance with OGMP 2.0 reporting requirements. SLB will assemble and analyze the data and assist Eni with reporting its source-level emissions to the OGMP.

In advance of this project, SLB evaluated optimal measurement technologies for identifying and quantifying methane emissions to propose the best-aligned solutions for the needs of each facility and local requirements.