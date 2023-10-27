Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron's Third-quarter Profit Slumps Despite Higher Oil Prices

Illustration only - Chevron's Wheatstone platform in Australia - Credit: Chevron Australia
Chevron posted a slump in third-quarter profit on Friday despite higher oil prices, days after agreeing to buy smaller U.S. rival Hess Corp. for $53 billion, sending its shares down 1.6% before the bell.

The company had in July flagged that upstream turnarounds and downtime will likely reduce production by about 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter.

Analysts have also flagged decline in North America activity as oil and gas prices moved lower from last year's highs.

Upstream earnings fell about 38% to $5.8 billion in the quarter.

The oil major posted a net profit of $6.5 billion, or $3.48 per share, compared to $11.2 billion or $5.78 per share, in the same period last year. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

