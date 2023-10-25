Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Head for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore, and Wind (MOW) Division

Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock
Lighting solutions specialist Glamox said Wednesday that Tommy Stranden would replace Håkon Helmersen as Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore, and Wind (MOW) division.

Stranden (46) is the general manager for MOW’s Northern Europe business. He joined Glamox from NOV in January 2018 and has led MOW’s Northern European business with international responsibilities for Scandinavia, the UK, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, and South America. 

He will report to Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox, and join the Glamox Group Leadership Team. Stranden will be based in Molde, Norway.

Helmersen (43) will leave the company on January 31, 2024 to pursue opportunities outside of Glamox.

Simonsen Joos said, “On behalf of the company, I wish to thank Håkon for his significant contribution to growing the MOW business and building a strong leadership team”.

“At the same time, we are delighted for Tommy and congratulate him on his new role. He is a most worthy successor with the desire, experience, commitment, and competencies to drive the business even further.”

