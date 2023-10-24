Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chairman of Russia's Oil Major Lukoil Dies Suddenly Aged 66

Credit: Lukoil
Credit: Lukoil

Vladimir Nekrasov, the chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, has died suddenly at the age of 66 after suffering acute heart failure, the company said on Tuesday.

Lukoil said Nekrasov had worked for almost 50 years in the oil and gas sector. He had also worked as Lukoil's First Vice-President and an adviser to the company's president.

Lukoil, contacted by Reuters, declined further comment about Nekrasov's death.

The previous head of Lukoil's board, Ravil Maganov, died in September 2022 after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Several Russian businessmen, most with ties to the energy industry, have died suddenly in unclear circumstances in the months following the start of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Unusually among Russian companies, Lukoil took a public stand over Moscow's operation in Ukraine. In a March 3 2022 statement, the company's board of directors expressed its concern over the "tragic events" in Ukraine and called for the "earliest possible end to armed conflict" via negotiations.

The statement remains on the company's website.

(Reuters - Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin/Editing by Gareth Jones)

People Activity Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Commissions FSRU in Port of Le Havre
Credit: tanaonte/AdobeStock

Repsol's Adjusted Net Profit Falls on Lower Oil, Gas...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine