Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C Consortium Clinch Offshore Wind Farm Substation Contract in Taiwan

A consortium between Denmark's Semco Maritime and Vietnam's PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C), has won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 500 MW offshore wind farm substation project.

The project is part of the Feng Miao offshore wind farm, invested in and developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the Danish fund manager dedicated to greenfield renewable energy investments.

The Feng Miao OWF Project is located approximately 36 kilometers off the coast of Taichung City on the Taiwanese west coast and has been awarded 500 MW grid capacity by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, with expected commissioning by 2027.

The contract for the offshore substation includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning and is effective from early October 2023, with the parties immediately initiating the execution phase for the project, Semco Maritime said Tuesday.

All structures for this project will be fabricated at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vungtau City (Vietnam) and Semco Maritime will design, procure, and install high and medium voltage, SCADA, and auxiliary systems supported by primary sub-contractor ISC Consulting Engineers. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

“Feng Miao is CIP's first project in Taiwan to feature an offshore substation. We are very pleased to cooperate with experienced partners such as Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C,” Claire Lohan, CEO of CIP Taiwan Round 3 projects, said. “An offshore substation is an integral part of an offshore wind farm. By signing this EPC contract, we have taken a big step in the development process of the Feng Miao project and have once again demonstrated our commitment and confidence to complete the project in 2027 as scheduled."

This is the third offshore substation project awarded to the Semco Maritime-PTSC M&C Consortium since the first collaboration in the Hai Long OWF Project recently followed by the Baltica 02 project. Both projects are ongoing and progressing according to plan.