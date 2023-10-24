Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Sea: Equinor's First Well in PL 1058 Confirmed Dry

Credit: Odfjell Drilling

Equinor, the Norwegian oil and gas company, has finalized the drilling of the wildcat well 6307/1-2, located 36 kilometers to the south of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea. The well has been confirmed as dry.

This is the first well drilled in the production licence 1058, which was issued in the Awards in Pre-defined Areas (APA) in 2019.

The water depth at the site is 312 meters. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned. The well was drilled by Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Triassic reservoir rocks (Red Layer), as well as to evaluate cap rock, reservoir and fluid properties.

he well encountered sandstones, conglomerates, intermittent silt and clay stone with reservoir quality in the exploration target consistently in the range of poor to none. The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.
The well 6307/1-2 was drilled to a vertical depth of 2283 meters below sea level, and was terminated in sandstones in the presumed Red Layer in the Middle Triassic.

The Petroleum Safety Authority gave Equinor consent to drill the well back in August. The PSA said at the time that the name of the drilling prospect was JDE.

