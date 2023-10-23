Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prysmian Installs Vineyard Wind 1 Cables

Cable Enterprise - Credit: Prysmian (file image)
Italian power and telecom cable-making and installation services firm Prysmian Group said Monday it had completed the installation and HV testing activities at Vineyard Wind 1, the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US. 

Located more than 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, Vineyard Wind will consist of an array of 62 wind turbines that will generate 800 MW of electricity and power over 400,000 homes. The first turbine was installed last week.

As for the Prysmian scope, the project was awarded to Prysmian Group in May 2019 by Vineyard Wind, LLC. The contract included the design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of an HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) cable system composed of two 220 kV three-core cables with extruded XLPE insulation that will deliver electricity to the mainland power grid in the US and will help to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes per year.

The 134-km submarine power cables were manufactured at Prysmian Group's centers in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice, Italy, while marine installation operations were performed by Prysmian Group's Cable Enterprise and Ulisse cable laying vessels.

 

