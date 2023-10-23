Balmoral Launches HexDefence System for Offshore Wind Jacket Foundations

UK-based offshore energy supply chain company Balmoral has launched its HexDefence product designed for jacket foundations, designed to significantly mitigate jacket foundation scouring around fixed wind turbines.

"This revolutionary solution not only marks a leap forward in offshore wind technology but also promises substantial cost savings and environmental benefits," Balmoral said.

Building upon the success of the HexDefence development work used for monopile structures, which integrated seabed protection and flow reduction to minimize operational costs and prevent cable failure, Balmoral's latest innovation specifically targets jacket turbine foundations.

According to Balmoral, the HexDefence jacket system aims to eliminate or dramatically reduce the need for traditional and resource-intensive scour protection methods, such as rock dumping, with additional benefits of being installed at quayside, eliminating the requirement for additional installation vessels and ensuring the scour protection is active from point of foundation installation.

Dr. Aneel Gill, Product R&D Manager at Balmoral, said: "The jacket version of HexDefence represents a significant step forward for scour protection, offering highly cost-effective performance enhancement across installation, management, and maintenance. This proprietary system eliminates the requirement to dump rock, providing a non-invasive approach to protecting the jacket foundation and the immediate surrounding area."

In March of this year, Balmoral developed the original HexDefence system, receiving positive feedback from leading wind farm developers and industry bodies.

"The subsequent adaptation to a jacket version demonstrates Balmoral's commitment to addressing the specific needs of jacket turbine foundations," Balmoral said.

According to Balmoral, one of the key advantages of the HexDefence system is its potential to revive abandoned projects and locations deemed unviable due to the sheer amount and size of rock required for scour protection.

"The latest analysis indicates that this innovative solution could render expensive and carbon-intensive practices obsolete, making previously financially unfeasible projects viable again," Balmoral said.

Managing Director of Balmoral, Bill Main said: “As part of our commitment to the local communities in which we work, HexDefence will be produced close to development sites. This strategic choice not only increases local content but also contributes to the overall sustainability of offshore wind projects by reducing environmental impact.”