Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

©Jerzy Nowak / MarineTraffic.com
©Jerzy Nowak / MarineTraffic.com

Finland's foreign ministry said on Friday it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea.

Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage. 

The Finnish foreign ministry in a statement to Reuters on Friday said it had contacted China to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship named as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.

Regarding Russia, Finland contacted the Russian foreign ministry, "stating the seriousness of the matter", and that an investigation had been launched.

(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Kauranen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Offshore Energy Subsea Defense Subsea Pipelines Activity Baltic Sea

Related Offshore News

© Jerzy Nowak / MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian Navy Shadows Chinese Vessel Probed over Baltic...
Credit: Gassco

Explainer - How Does Norway Export Its Natural Gas?

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Oilfield Services Giant Moving to Resume Work in Venezuela

Oilfield Services Giant Moving

40GW Potential: U.S. Regulator Seeks Public Input on Gulf of Maine Draft Wind Energy Area

40GW Potential: U.S. Regulator

Dutch Firm Provides Motion Compensation Solution for U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Dutch Firm Provides Motion Com

Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

Finland Contacts China, Russia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine