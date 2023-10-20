Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Elenger to Deliver U.S. LNG Cargo to Finland Amidst Balticconnector Pipeline Crisis

Elenger, part of Estonia's Eesti Gaas, said on Friday it will deliver a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Finland's Inkoo terminal in the second half of November.

It was also ready for additional deliveries during the winter season, Elenger added.

Finland is reliant on LNG shipments this winter after a gas pipeline connecting it with Estonia ruptured on Oct. 8 and will be out of operation until April at least.

"Sufficient gas and tankers are available in America and Europe, and additional cargoes can also be ordered quite quickly," Paso Nakki, the CEO of Elenger Finland said in the statement. 

The market would be able to cope with the Balticconnector situation, and it is possible to cover Finland's consumption volumes via the Inkoo terminal, he added.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

