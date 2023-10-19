Apex Aviation and NHV to Offer Helicopter Services to Taiwan's Offshore Wind Industry

Offshore helicopter services company NHV Group has announced a collaboration in Taiwan with Apex Aviation, a local Taiwanese company, with the aim of providing helicopter transportation services to Taiwan's growing offshore wind industry.

"Given the ambitious construction and maintenance of windfarm projects in Taiwan, the establishment of a helicopter-based personnel transportation and emergency rescue service has become a growing demand for offshore wind operators," NHV said.

Wilson Kao, Chairman of Apex Aviation, affirmed the partnership's potential, stating, "Apex Aviation's operations team in Taiwan boasts unrivalled experience in managing large-scale international helicopter projects. We are confident that the amalgamation of our team's expertise and NHV's extensive offshore wind experience will successfully introduce long-awaited helicopter services to the offshore wind power industry in Taiwan."

Joseph Kearton, Vice President of Strategic Development at NHV Group, added, "NHV is delighted to join forces with Apex Aviation to bring this innovative solution to the market. This collaboration will enable us to deliver a safe and reliable operation, mirroring the high standards our clients are accustomed to in the North Sea, in Taiwan."

In addition to this partnership, NHV Group and Apex Aviation said they were on the verge of announcing the involvement of two "prominent" domestic partners in this consortium.

"These partners will contribute maintenance (MRO) and marine logistics services, offering a comprehensive solution to fulfil the evolving operational and maintenance requirements of the offshore wind power industry. Apex and NHV are determined to expedite the certification process for helicopter operations, with a launch date targeted for the fourth quarter of 2024," NHV said.