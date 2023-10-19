Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Apex Aviation and NHV to Offer Helicopter Services to Taiwan's Offshore Wind Industry

Credit: NHV
Credit: NHV

Offshore helicopter services company NHV Group has announced a collaboration in Taiwan with Apex Aviation, a local Taiwanese company, with the aim of providing helicopter transportation services to Taiwan's growing offshore wind industry.

"Given the ambitious construction and maintenance of windfarm projects in Taiwan, the establishment of a helicopter-based personnel transportation and emergency rescue service has become a growing demand for offshore wind operators," NHV said.

Wilson Kao, Chairman of Apex Aviation, affirmed the partnership's potential, stating, "Apex Aviation's operations team in Taiwan boasts unrivalled experience in managing large-scale international helicopter projects. We are confident that the amalgamation of our team's expertise and NHV's extensive offshore wind experience will successfully introduce long-awaited helicopter services to the offshore wind power industry in Taiwan."

Joseph Kearton, Vice President of Strategic Development at NHV Group, added, "NHV is delighted to join forces with Apex Aviation to bring this innovative solution to the market. This collaboration will enable us to deliver a safe and reliable operation, mirroring the high standards our clients are accustomed to in the North Sea, in Taiwan."

In addition to this partnership, NHV Group and Apex Aviation said they were on the verge of announcing the involvement of two "prominent" domestic partners in this consortium. 

"These partners will contribute maintenance (MRO) and marine logistics services, offering a comprehensive solution to fulfil the evolving operational and maintenance requirements of the offshore wind power industry. Apex and NHV are determined to expedite the certification process for helicopter operations, with a launch date targeted for the fourth quarter of 2024," NHV said.

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: J Hansen/AdobeStock

Ørsted to Sell 50% Stake in Offshore Wind Farm in Germany
PHOTO CREDIT: Baltexpo/P. Swiderski

Poland and Norway Join Forces to Drive Innovation in...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Dolphin Drilling Wins Letter of Award for Offshore Drilling Project in India

Dolphin Drilling Wins Letter o

Kraken Robotics Secures $3M Offshore Wind Farm Survey Services Deal in Europe

Kraken Robotics Secures $3M Of

Oil Rush in Namibia's Orange Basin: Galp Prepares for Massive 10 Billion Barrel Oil Hunt as Rig Approaches

Oil Rush in Namibia's Orange B

Middle East Conflict Threatens Regional Gas Market, Could Affect Europe's LNG Supplies - Rystad

Middle East Conflict Threatens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine