Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NY Will Not Change Offshore Wind and Power Sales Contracts

© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock
© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock

New York regulators on Thursday denied requests by developers of offshore wind projects and dozens of land-based renewable projects seeking billions of dollars in additional funding for existing contracts to sell power.

The state denial could force developers to cancel some money-losing contracts and cancel or delay projects to sell power in New York as it has for some offshore wind developers in Massachusetts.

The construction of offshore wind and other renewable projects is key to the plans of New York and other U.S. states to transition away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions.

The developers sought to renegotiate the contracts because interest rates that have been increased to fight inflation have boosted the cost of building and financing their projects, some of which like offshore wind farms can cost billions of dollars.


(Reuters - Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Legal Offshore Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: MOL

MOL and MOLMEC to Launch DP System Simulator Training...
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offshore Wind Bidders to Partner...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields Huge Opportunity for Country, Italy PM says

Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields

VIDEO: Three Floating Wind Turbines Installed Offshore France

VIDEO: Three Floating Wind Tur

Chevron Halts Exports Through Major Subsea Pipeline Between Israel and Egypt

Chevron Halts Exports Through

BP Says Bid to Acquire Stake in Israel's NewMed on Track

BP Says Bid to Acquire Stake i

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine