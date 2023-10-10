Shell, SLB, and AWS Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Subsurface Digital Solutions

Oilfield services and technology company SLB said Wednesday that a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement was signed to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration is intended to deliver high-performance and cost-efficient subsurface digital solutions, to be used by Shell and made available to the industry, SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, said.

"The digital workflows will use the OSDU Data Platform standards to improve the positive customer experience by business users - increasing efficiency and collaboration, while producing better insights to Shell and the energy industry," SLB said.

The collaboration will accelerate the availability of SLB’s software, including Petrel subsurface solutions and Techlog wellbore solutions, on AWS.

“Cloud-based computer power and reliable, available OSDU Technical Standard-compliant data, will be a foundation for efficient subsurface workflows and help bring data to our engineers’ fingertips. Shell is committed to ongoing support and contributions to the OSDU Forum Community, as well as to accelerating the availability of commercial solutions,” said Edwin Verdonk, Executive Vice President Development and Subsurface at Shell. “Through this MOU with SLB and AWS we aim to accelerate the arrival of cloud solutions and enabling OSDU Data Platform access.”

According to SLB, the three parties share a long-term commitment to OSDU Data Platform: community standardization, open source, open marketplace, the ability to liberate industry data, and to maximize the technology footprint available to the industry. The expansion of SLB’s multi-platform strategy to include AWS, demonstrates the potential of the platform’s openness—SLB solutions integrate successfully with AWS cloud infrastructure without the requirement for costly and inefficient adaptation of applications.

“This collaboration with Shell and SLB will set a new standard for application and data interoperability, to provide the best user experience at the lowest cost of operation,” said Howard Gefen, General Manager – Energy & Utilities, AWS. “The combined capabilities across Shell, SLB, and AWS will not only ensure the delivery of value at scale, but will unlock areas of innovation where the collaboration will develop new approaches and solutions to the challenges faced in subsurface workflows seen across the energy industry.”

Many operators have a goal of adopting the OSDU Technical Standard to accelerate cycle times and reduce costs, by building data-driven decision making into their digital workflows and switching between solutions from multiple vendors, with minimal effort. The three parties are committed to working together and with other partners to further this ambition and use the unique capabilities of an Open Forum platform.