Incat Crowther to Design 60-Meter FSIVs

Incat Crowther has been commissioned by Singaporean shipbuilder Lita Ocean to design three new ABS-Classed monohull fast support intervention vessels (FSIVs) for Zamil Offshore.

The new 60-metre FSIVs will assist Zamil Offshore with the efficient and safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Middle East. The vessels will comply with the latest MCVSR requirements from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART and IDM-A notations.

The new vessels will be powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 Waterjets, providing a full load service speed of 25 knots. Manoeuvrability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and unloading of cargo and personnel. Two of the main engines will be coupled to 1200 m3/hr firefighting pumps offering FiFi-1 capability.

The vessels’ main deck offers an expansive 250m2 aft cargo deck rated at 2.5 t/m2 and a climate-controlled forward cabin featuring business-class seating for 60 service personnel in a spacious passenger lounge, as well as three bathrooms, an office, snack bar and well-equipped medical bay.

The vessels’ 18 crew are housed on the hull deck which offers four two-berth dorms, two four-bed dorms and two single-bed dorms. The hull deck also features a large pantry, mess, three bathrooms and laundry. The health of the crew is also prioritised with an isolation room located behind a sealed door.

Yeo Yingda of Lita Ocean said Incat Crowther was the natural partner for the design and development of the new FSIVs. “Lita Ocean has enjoyed partnering with Incat Crowther to deliver truly tailored and operationally efficient vessels to operators throughout Asia and the Middle East. We are pleased to tap into Incat Crowther’s vast experience with large FSIVs.”

Testing of the first vessel is expected to take place in 2024, with the final vessel delivered in 2025.



