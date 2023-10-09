Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Incat Crowther to Design 60-Meter FSIVs

Source: Incat Crowther
Source: Incat Crowther

Incat Crowther has been commissioned by Singaporean shipbuilder Lita Ocean to design three new ABS-Classed monohull fast support intervention vessels (FSIVs) for Zamil Offshore. 

The new 60-metre FSIVs will assist Zamil Offshore with the efficient and safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Middle East. The vessels will comply with the latest MCVSR requirements from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART and IDM-A notations.

The new vessels will be powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 Waterjets, providing a full load service speed of 25 knots. Manoeuvrability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and unloading of cargo and personnel. Two of the main engines will be coupled to 1200 m3/hr firefighting pumps offering FiFi-1 capability.

The vessels’ main deck offers an expansive 250m2 aft cargo deck rated at 2.5 t/m2 and a climate-controlled forward cabin featuring business-class seating for 60 service personnel in a spacious passenger lounge, as well as three bathrooms, an office, snack bar and well-equipped medical bay. 

The vessels’ 18 crew are housed on the hull deck which offers four two-berth dorms, two four-bed dorms and two single-bed dorms. The hull deck also features a large pantry, mess, three bathrooms and laundry. The health of the crew is also prioritised with an isolation room located behind a sealed door.

Yeo Yingda of Lita Ocean said Incat Crowther was the natural partner for the design and development of the new FSIVs. “Lita Ocean has enjoyed partnering with Incat Crowther to deliver truly tailored and operationally efficient vessels to operators throughout Asia and the Middle East. We are pleased to tap into Incat Crowther’s vast experience with large FSIVs.”

Testing of the first vessel is expected to take place in 2024, with the final vessel delivered in 2025.

Shipbuilding Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Support Vessels Supply Vessel

Related Offshore News

The Geng North discovery is adjacent to the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD). Image Credit: Chevron Indonesia

Eni's Geng North-1 Well Reveals Massive Gas Find Offshore...
©IWS Fleet

IWS Fleet Strikes Deal to Put Off Yard Payments for...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

Output Disruption in Israel to Have Limited Impact on Europe Gas prices- Goldman

Output Disruption in Israel to

Jan De Nul's 'Voltaire' Installs First Turbine at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Project

Jan De Nul's 'Voltaire' Instal

Viking Supply Ships Secures Long Term Contract for Far Senator AHTS Vessel in Australia

Viking Supply Ships Secures Lo

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine