Petrofac Secures $100M North Sea Deal

Oilfield services company Petrofac has won a three-year contract extension worth more than US$100 million, in support of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK’s North Sea operations.

Under the contract, Petrofac will continue providing operations and maintenance services for Repsol Sinopec in the UK North Sea.

"Since Petrofac’s initial appointment by Repsol Sinopec in 2016, the scope of work has grown steadily. Notably, Repsol Sinopec awarded an additional six North Sea assets to Petrofac in 2020, a demonstration of continued confidence in delivery," Petrofac said.

According to Petrofac, the contract supports more than 300 jobs across a range of assets, including Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, Saltire, and Tartan assets in the North Sea. Petrofac also provides support to Flotta Oil Terminal and Nigg Oil Terminal.



