Penta-Ocean's New Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Set for Japan Debut

Singapore-based PaxOcean has recently delivered an offshore wind turbine installation vessel, CP-16001, to Penta–Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. (Penta-Ocean) in Batam, Indonesia.

The offshore installation vessel is 123 meters long, 45 meters wide, and has a depth of 10 meters.

Its features include a Huisman heavy lift crane with a boom length of 130 meters and a lifting capacity of 1,600 tons, with a main hook height of 143 meters above deck.

The vessel is built to accommodate up to 100 people and is equipped with main equipment such as the advanced continuous jacking system, four closed circular legs measuring 92.5 meters, and Kongsberg’s Dynamic Positioning system (DP II).

The vessel CP-16001 will start operating this November at the wind farm project in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, where it will be responsible for part of the foundation work and the installation of 25 units of 9.6MW wind turbines.

"Going forward, particularly after 2027 when offshore wind power projects in the general sea areas will be set for a growth spurt, the vessel is expected to play a significant role as a Japanese-flag offshore installation vessel. We are confident that she will contribute to the expansion of offshore wind power in Japan," Penta-Ocean said.