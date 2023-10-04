TotalEnergies Taps Semco Maritime for HCA Gas Lift Project Work

Danish offshore energy services firm Semco Maritime said Wednesday it had secured a contract as part of the HCA Gas Lift Project for TotalEnergies and the Danish Underground Consortium in Denmark.

"Semco Maritime will play an important role in providing lift gas for nine gas wells on the unmanned production platform Halfdan C (HCA) in the North Sea, aiming to enhance gas production and extend the production lifetime of HCA," Semco Maritime said.

Semco Maritime will be responsible for executing topside modifications on Halfdan CA, the hook-up of the gas lift module, upgrading the design pressure of the liquid export pipeline, supporting topside modifications on Halfdan BB, and contributing to pipeline cleaning and testing.

From September 2023 to spring 2024, the HCA Gas Lift Project enters a phase of maturation with extensive planning, groundwork, and pre-fabrication being carried out in close collaboration with suppliers.

Offshore installation activities will be initiated in the spring of 2024.

"Semco Maritime will deploy a highly skilled and dedicated team with more than 30 offshore staff per rotation accommodated on a dedicated jack-up vessel stationed at HCA, ensuring seamless operations throughout the project's duration," Semco Maritime said.

"We are honored and thrilled that TotalEnergies, on behalf of the DUC, has entrusted us with the HCA Gas Lift Project. This venture underscores Semco Maritime's commitment to excellence and innovation as we join forces with DUC to amplify the gas production, extend the life of the Halfdan Field, and ensure a stable energy supply from the North Sea,” says Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime.