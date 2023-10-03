Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SLB Introduces Compact Methane Point Instrument

Source: SLB
Source: SLB

SLB’s End-to-end Emissions Solutions (SEES) business has introduced its next generation methane point instrument, a self-installed continuous methane monitoring system that uses IoT-enabled sensors to quickly and cost effectively detect, locate and quantify emissions across oil and gas operations.

The methane point instrument provides operators with industry-leading leak detection sensitivity in a small, durable, first-of-its kind ‘plug-and-play’ solution. The technology automates continuous methane monitoring, eliminating the need for manual data collection during typical intermittent site visits, which only offers producers a small sample of their emissions.

Light and portable, the compact device contains an integrated solar panel, wind measurement and methane sensor. The instrument can be self-installed in minutes, mounted on existing infrastructure and deployed at virtually zero cost, much like a self-installed home security camera. It enables operators to more economically scale up and quickly roll out continuous methane monitoring across their facilities, says SLB.

The methane point instrument supports the reporting requirements of the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, or OGMP, the flagship reporting and mitigation program of the United Nations Environment Programme. It also supports related reporting requirements in the EU and is aligned to satisfy the proposed US EPA rules for methane monitoring at active onshore US production facilities.

“Designed for ‘always on’, accurate measurement and fast, affordable deployment at any scale, our next generation point instrument widens the accessibility to continuous methane monitoring for the industry, providing producers with a practical pathway to achieve a more complete picture of their emissions profile,” said Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, emissions business director, SLB. “Having this level of insight, with a new level of deployability, is becoming increasingly important for producers as pressure mounts from regulators and the public across the globe to address the near-term warming effects of climate change caused by methane.”

Technology Offshore Methane Oil & Gas

Related Offshore News

Source: SLB

SLB Introduces Carbon Storage Location Screening Tool
(Photo: Ulstein)

Fugro to Convert Two PSVs to Geotechnical Vessels

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Trinidad Doubles Shallow-Water Energy Auction

Trinidad Doubles Shallow-Water Energy Auction

New England States Buy Offshore Wind Power as US Industry Struggles

New England States Buy Offshore Wind Power as US Industry Struggles

Exxon Mobil Finds Buyer for Adriatic LNG Terminal Stake

Exxon Mobil Finds Buyer for Adriatic LNG Terminal Stake

Nauticus Robotics to Acquire 3D at Depth in $34M All-stock Deal

Nauticus Robotics to Acquire 3D at Depth in $34M All-stock Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine