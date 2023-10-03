Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CGG Releases Gulf of Mexico Carbon Storage Study

CGG Releases Gulf of Mexico Carbon Storage Study
CGG Releases Gulf of Mexico Carbon Storage Study

French seismic data specialist CGG has announced the delivery of the eastern phase of its GeoVerse Carbon Storage Gulf of Mexico Study and the start of the westward extension of the study. 

Both phases of the project, supported by industry funding, are available for license now with final products for the westward expansion phase available in Q1, 2024, CGG said.

According to CGG, these studies provide an accurate, unique, and independent map-based assessment of carbon storage opportunities coupled with a desktop-ready well database and web-based visualization dashboards for informed and rapid decision-making.

Dechun Lin, EVP Earth Data, CGG, said: “CGG continues to expand its GeoVerse portfolio of expert-driven and data-rich screening studies. This newly released study that spans the Texas and Louisiana gulf coast provides critical subsurface information to accelerate exploration for suitable carbon storage sites in this promising region.”

Offshore Energy Geoscience North America Gulf of Mexico CCS Carbon Storage Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Credit:Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 Create Subsea Joint...
Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

U.S. Judge Orders Expansion of Gulf of Mexico Oil Lease...

Sponsored

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine