Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Talks Extended: Cyprus and Chevron Aim to Reach Deal on Aphrodite Gas Field Next Month

Aphrodite field is located in Block 12 - File image: NewMed Energy (ex-Delek)
Aphrodite field is located in Block 12 - File image: NewMed Energy (ex-Delek)

Cyprus and international energy companies led by Chevron have agreed to extend talks on how to develop its Aphrodite offshore gas field amid progress in negotiations, its energy minister said on Friday.

"It is not a new negotiating round, it's an extension because there is progress in the conversation," Energy Minister George Papanastasiou told Reuters, confirming a report in the authoritative Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) journal that talks would be extended to Nov. 5.

To avoid "working against the clock" in the negotiation, he said, "we extended it". "It was a mutual extension, the contract allowed any extra extension, so this is what we did," he said.

"We believe that by Nov. 5, we will arrive to an agreement," he added.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nicosia disagreed with modifications proposed by Chevron and its partners earlier this year to a 2019 agreement to develop the estimated 3.5 trillion cubic foot (tcf) gas field, particularly a proposal to remove what Cyprus considers essential processing infrastructure on the sea surface.

The modifications removed a floating gas processing plant, which Nicosia believes is necessary in its exclusive economic zone, and cut the number of production wells to three from an initial five.

Chevron is a partner in the field with Israel's NewMed and Shell.

The U.S. is backing Chevron's plans, which it believes will help get gas to the market faster and does not involve building large infrastructure, Reuters reported this month.

The overall objective of the project, which remains unchanged, is to connect Aphrodite via a subsea pipeline to Egypt, where the gas can be sold in the domestic market or liquefied and shipped to Europe, which has been largely cut off from Russian supplies.

(Reuters - Reporting By Michele Kambas; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Energy Industry News Activity Mediterranean Sea Gas. Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Praxis Automation/AdobeStock

Praxis Automation to Equip 59 RVOS Offshore Vessels with...
Credit: Alex/AdobeStock

U.S. BOEM Completes Environmental Review of Coastal...

Sponsored

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine