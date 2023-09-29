Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Four Firms Apply for CO2 Storage Acreage Offshore Norway

Credit: NPD
Credit: NPD

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday it had received applications from four companies with proposed acreage for storing CO2 in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

While the applications came from four companies, NPD said it had received two applications, implying that the companies involved acted as consortia.

The NPD did not say which companies applied for the acreage. .The green circles in the map below show the relevant areas.  

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) entails capturing, transporting and storing CO2 from sources such as power generation or industrial emissions. The objective of CCS is to limit emission of CO2 to the atmosphere by capturing CO2, and then storing it safely.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate it is possible to store more than 80 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which is equivalent to the current level of Norwegian CO2 emissions, for 1000 years.
Credit: NPD 


North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decarbonization CCS

Related Offshore News

Preparations under way for start-up of the Breidablikk field in the North Sea in October. (Illustration: Equinor)

Breidablikk Oil Field Gears Up for Production Start-up as...
Portugal already has a small, 25-megawatt floating wind project off its Atlantic coast called Windfloat Atlantic, which is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie.Image Credit: EDP (file photo)

Spanish Firm Signals interest in Offshore Wind Farms in...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

IWS Fleet Strikes Deal to Put Off Yard Payments for Offshore Wind Service Vessels

IWS Fleet Strikes Deal to Put Off Yard Payments for Offshore Wind Service Vessels

US Plans Sharp Reduction in Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sales

US Plans Sharp Reduction in Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sales

Global Underwater Hub Hosts Royal Visit from King Charles

Global Underwater Hub Hosts Royal Visit from King Charles

Baker Hughes Lands Two Contracts with Vår Energi for Norwegian Offshore Work

Baker Hughes Lands Two Contracts with Vår Energi for Norwegian Offshore Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine