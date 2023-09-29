Four Firms Apply for CO2 Storage Acreage Offshore Norway

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday it had received applications from four companies with proposed acreage for storing CO2 in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

While the applications came from four companies, NPD said it had received two applications, implying that the companies involved acted as consortia.

The NPD did not say which companies applied for the acreage. .The green circles in the map below show the relevant areas.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) entails capturing, transporting and storing CO2 from sources such as power generation or industrial emissions. The objective of CCS is to limit emission of CO2 to the atmosphere by capturing CO2, and then storing it safely.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate it is possible to store more than 80 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which is equivalent to the current level of Norwegian CO2 emissions, for 1000 years.

Credit: NPD



