Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas to Supply 15MW Turbines for Poland's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Credit: Vestas, file image
Credit: Vestas, file image

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a firm order to deliver and install turbines for Poland's largest offshore wind farm.

The order, from a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is for the supply of turbines for the 1.14 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm. Vestas will deliver 76 of V236-15.0 MW turbines.

"We are committed to making offshore wind a success story in Poland. In 2022, we announced our intention to build a nacelle factory in Szczecin, contributing to more than 600 direct jobs and with today's landmark order, we take yet another step toward maturing the market," Vestas said.

"Our thanks go to all involved actors for their collaboration, dedication, and trust. Vestas, ORLEN, and Northland Power share a common vision for the energy transition in Poland, and we are very pleased to deliver our wind turbines and our knowledge for this landmark project in the Baltic Sea.”, said, Nils de Baar, Vestast, President of Northern & Central Europe.

Delivery of the offshore wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning expected in 2026.    

The contract includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year service deal.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: electriceye/AdobeStock

GUH: Subsea Cable Failures Threatening Offshore Wind...
Illustration only - Credit: Cavan/AdobeStock

Ljungstrӧm to Provide Specialized Steelwork for New Jersey...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Praxis Automation to Equip 59 RVOS Offshore Vessels with DP-2 Systems

Praxis Automation to Equip 59 RVOS Offshore Vessels with DP-2 Systems

Challenges Loom as Colombia Seeks Offshore Gas Development

Challenges Loom as Colombia Seeks Offshore Gas Development

Vroon Offloads 30 Offshore Service Vessels to Britoil

Vroon Offloads 30 Offshore Service Vessels to Britoil

Exxon, Hess Exit Kaieteur Offshore Oil Exploration Block in Guyana

Exxon, Hess Exit Kaieteur Offshore Oil Exploration Block in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine