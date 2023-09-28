Vestas to Supply 15MW Turbines for Poland's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a firm order to deliver and install turbines for Poland's largest offshore wind farm.

The order, from a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is for the supply of turbines for the 1.14 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm. Vestas will deliver 76 of V236-15.0 MW turbines.

"We are committed to making offshore wind a success story in Poland. In 2022, we announced our intention to build a nacelle factory in Szczecin, contributing to more than 600 direct jobs and with today's landmark order, we take yet another step toward maturing the market," Vestas said.

"Our thanks go to all involved actors for their collaboration, dedication, and trust. Vestas, ORLEN, and Northland Power share a common vision for the energy transition in Poland, and we are very pleased to deliver our wind turbines and our knowledge for this landmark project in the Baltic Sea.”, said, Nils de Baar, Vestast, President of Northern & Central Europe.

Delivery of the offshore wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning expected in 2026.

The contract includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year service deal.