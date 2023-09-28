Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Constellation's Alpha Star Offshore Rig Wins Multi-year Petrobras Contract

Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has awarded a long-term contract for offshore drilling contractor Constellation's semi-submersible drilling rig Alpha Star.

According to Constellation, the  US$ 392 million contract has a firm duration of 1095 days plus a mutually agreed option, to extend it for the same period. 

The scope of work includes the drilling, completion, and workover of wells in water depths of up to 2,400 meters. Operations are expected to start after the rig is released by the contract with 3R Petroleum.

Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation said: "I am excited to share with you the news of an additional contract award for Alpha Star, this time with Petrobras. After the recent award with 3R Petroleum, this new contract consolidates a scenario of multiple years commitment for Alpha Star. It also reinforces the positive market trend of our Industry, especially in Brazil. This new engagement with Petrobras evidences our position as one of its key partners." 

Alpha Star is an ultra-deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rig that started operations in July 2011. The rig is capable of drilling in water depths of up to 9,000 feet and has a drilling depth capacity of up to 30,000 feet, being equipped to operate at typical pre-salt depths.


