Fugro to Convert Two PSVs to Geotechnical Vessels

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro will convert the Fugro Resilience and the Topaz Endurance, two ULSTEIN PX121 platform supply vessels (PSVs), to geotechnical vessels, targeting their deployment in the global offshore renewable energy market.

Fugro acquired the two platform supply vessels, the Topaz Endurance and the Topaz Energy (renamed Fugro Resilience), in February 2023.

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS is responsible for the redesign of the two vessels, and on September 22, 2023, Fugro awarded Ulstein Verft a contract to convert the Fugro Resilience. Both vessels were built in 2015.

"By retrofitting these vessels to geotechnical vessels, Fugro can unlock their versatile potential and adapt them to the specific requirements of the offshore wind sector," Ulstein said.

Ulstein Design & Solutions has redesigned the vessels, and its engineering team has provided the necessary strength calculations and updated plans for the conversion work.

Roy Lindset, sales manager of service & aftermarket at Ulstein Design & Solutions, explains that these vessels will be modified with geotechnical drill towers and necessary equipment. One of the vessels will also adjust the accommodation capacity with six new cabins.

Ulstein Verft and Ulstein Design & Solutions personnel involved in the redesign and conversion of the Fugro Resilience. - Credit: UIstein





"We are grateful for this opportunity to work with Fugro. We enjoy working to prolong a vessel's lifetime and make it relevant for use in new markets. Ulstein has the resources and facilities to cover the whole process from start to finish", says Lindset.

As mentioned earlier, the shipyard Ulstein Verft will convert the Fugro Resilience.

"We started our work on this project as soon as the contract was signed, starting with engineering, prefabrication and purchasing. The major conversion work will be to implement a moonpool and build the foundation for a geotechnical drill tower and an A-frame ", says Roy Moldskred, project manager at Ulstein Verft.

"Having the redesign and the conversion carried out within the companies of Ulstein Group secures efficient project management and in-depth expertise in all our disciplines, including design, power solutions and shipbuilding", states Martin Sundgot Hansen, sales manager aftermarket at Ulstein Verft.

It has been reported that the maritime industry faces the challenge of providing vessels to meet the growing demands of the offshore renewable energy market.

Specialized vessels are needed to support offshore wind farms' construction, maintenance, and operations.

According to Ulstein, building new vessels from scratch can be time-consuming, and the need for cost-effective, sustainable, and rapid solutions to secure long-term capacity becomes evident.

"Through vessel conversions, the maritime industry can effectively repurpose existing vessels, saving time and resources compared to constructing new ones. And this is precisely the case for Fugro, Ulstein said, adding that te cooperation between Fugro and Ulstein aligns with sustainability goals by reducing waste, minimizing environmental impact, and promoting a circular economy within the maritime sector.



