Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea 7 and OneSubsea Pen Deal with BP for Integrated Subsea Projects

September 25, 2023

Credit: Subsea 7
Credit: Subsea 7

Offshore installation firm Subsea 7 and SLB's OneSubsea, as part of their Subsea Integration Alliance, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at forming a framework agreement with BP for integrated subsea developments.

Under the framework agreement, the Subsea Integration Alliance would work with BP from concept selection, through the full field life cycle, to deliver enhanced subsea project performance, "based on new ways of working and an innovative commercial model."

A new team would be formed to oversee and manage activity across the program with a focus on safety, quality and subsea project performance.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance, said: “This agreement will mark a step change in how our highly collaborative teams work together to achieve shared objectives for mutual value. Together with BP, we will deliver lower-carbon energy to the world through enhanced long-term subsea performance.”

Ewan Drummond, BP’s SVP Projects, said: “The members of Subsea Integration Alliance have been a key supplier of BP for decades, and by combining our resources and knowledge, we can bring significant benefits to our customers and our stakeholders. Together, we can safely deliver projects with improved project schedules, reducing our total cost of ownership and harnessing synergies through a collaborative one-team mindset. We look forward to getting to work.”

  

Energy Subsea Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Transocean Norge - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Non-Commercial Hydrocarbon Find at Velocette Offshore...
Illustration only - ©George Saunders / MarineTraffic.com

DOF Secures $60 Million Subsea Service Contract Extension

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine