Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Unveils 'Sterling Streamline' FPSO Hull Design

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Pvt Ltd (SPE), on Friday unveiled a new generation of its standardized newbuild Hull concept design for large FPSOs called Sterling Streamline.

"SP Energy, India’s sole specialist in designing, building, owning and operating Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units, is developing this new hull design that it believes would be an appropriate off-the-shelf solution for the offshore industry," the company said.

“The new FPSO hull design signifies SPE’s commitment to drive efficiency across all aspects of the project. From the hull design to supply chain management, construction, delivery lead time and operations, every element will be streamlined for maximum efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. It will ensure that SP Energy continues to deliver future FPSO projects in a timely manner, with its customer-centric approach,” says Ravi Shankar, Director & CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Private Limited.





What is Sterling Streamline?





Here is how the company describes it:"Sterling Streamline is a technologically advanced client-focused design that is sustainable, adaptable, reliable and efficient. The standardized hull design facilitates early production with smart plug-and-play topsides configuration to suit varied field requirements.

"It is best suited for deepwater projects catering to geographies such as Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and West Africa. The new FPSO hull will be designed for circa 28 years’ lifespan with topsides capacity of up to 65,000 MT of wet weight. It will house a single-block integrated accommodation for a minimum of 200 personnel."

"The FPSO will be planned for various mooring configuration flexibilities. It will feature a simplified riser balcony to accommodate up to 60 risers and umbilical slots. It will have an oil processing capacity of up to 250,000 barrels per day, with a storage capacity of up to 2.2 million barrels of crude oil."



