Norwegian August Gas Output Lags Official Forecast

September 21, 2023

Norway's natural gas output fell in August from July and lagged an official forecast, while crude oil exceeded expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday. 

Natural gas production in August fell to 311.3 million cubic meters (mcm) per day from 322.6 mcm a month ago, and missed a forecast of 317.2 mcm by 1.9%, the regulator said on its website. 

Crude oil output fell to 1.79 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 1.84 million bpd in July, above a forecast of 1.77 million bpd, NPD's preliminary data showed. 

Norway's gas production https://tmsnrt.rs/3EIm2RH


(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

