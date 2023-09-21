Semco Maritime Partners with KK Wind Solutions for Ørsted's Wind Farm Service Contract

Semco Maritime, a Danish offshore energy industry service provider, has won a new offshore wind service contract for the High voltage (HV) Services at Ørsted's German wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 & 2 and Gode Wind 1 & 2.

In order to provide the full-scope solution requested by the client, Semco Maritime has partnered with Danish service provider KK Wind Solutions, specializing in electro-mechanical systems for wind turbines.

Mads Seneca Iversholt, Semco Maritime said: "As a full-scope service provider of the Balance of Plant, we know how to perform services safely and we always strive to optimize operations to the benefit of our clients.

"We also have strong experience in stakeholder management including handling service contracts, service teams, regulatory authorities, investors, contractors, and grid operators – and when we combine that with the competencies of KK Wind Solutions, I am sure that we have the perfect match for the project at hand."

Kim Wichmann-Hansen, Chief Service Officer from KK Wind Solutions, said: "In 2021, our joint Field Service Technicians were deployed to assist on a project headed by KK Wind Solution, for converter retrofit on 50+ nacelles. And so, the cooperation with Semco Maritime is not new to us – and we firmly believe that this set-up gives our customers the very best and comprehensive solution.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Semco Maritime and bring together our expertise to provide a full-scope solution to our client. With our joint extensive experience in offshore service operations, we are confident that we can offer top-notch service for the wind farms."