SNC-Lavalin Group Rebrands to AtkinsRéalis

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., a company providing engineering, procurement, and construction services, to various industries, said Friday it was rebranding to AtkinsRéalis.

"Building on more than a century of accomplishments from brands such as SNC-Lavalin, Atkins, Faithful+Gould, DTS and Atkins Acuity, AtkinsRéalis brings the whole organization together under one single brand and represents a major milestone in the company's transformation journey. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, AtkinsRéalis combines the expertise of its 36,000 employees across markets and regions to deliver end-to-end solutions in the built and natural environments," the company, now called AtkinsRéalis, said.

"AtkinsRéalis is a new name for a new transformed company: our ability to draw upon such breadth and depth of global capabilities will maximize our ability to work seamlessly and provide one integrated offering for our clients and partners. Everything starts with our people; they care about each other, this Company and most importantly, they care about the work we do and believe in our purpose to engineer a better future for our planet and its people. I could not be prouder of our team's dedication to the success of this Company", said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

Back in 2021, SNC-Lavalin sold its oil and gas business to Kent.

Ian L. Edwards said:"In recent years, we have deliberately repositioned the company. We exited those parts of the business that were not profitable or aligned with our strategy; corrected underlying issues affecting our performance; doubled down on high-growth global markets; embraced digital transformation; and most importantly, redefined our purpose and strengthened our culture. We have reached an inflection point so now is the right time to rebrand to AtkinsRéalis and reflect the exciting future ahead of us."

What's in the name?

Here is what the company had to say about what it new name meant:

"The name AtkinsRéalis is a coined term that combines Atkins, a legacy brand that is well-established across the Company's international markets, and "Réalis," inspired by the city of Montréal and the Company's French-Canadian roots. "Réalis" also resembles the verb "to realize" or "to make happen" which emphasizes our focus on outcomes and project delivery."



