SNC-Lavalin to Assist with Shore-power Connection for ADNOC's Offshore Platforms

File Photo: ADNOCSNC-Lavalin has won a four-year advisory and engineering services contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support its offshore operations power project.

A high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the project will power ADNOC's offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy.

The project, which is in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC's offshore operations by more than 30%, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available on the Abu Dhabi onshore power network.

This will be achieved by developing two subsea HVDC-VSC links from onshore Alternating Current (AC) power substations to artificial islands.

SNC-Lavalin's scope of work includes the design review of the converter stations, the submarine cables, integration with the onshore and offshore grid, as well as reviewing the implementation plans for HSE, Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) of contractors. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide supervision throughout the construction and commissioning phases. The project will be supported by the company's global HVDC Center of Excellence in Canada, and its regional expertise based in the Middle East.